OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the July 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OC Oerlikon Stock Performance

Shares of OERLF remained flat at $7.72 during trading hours on Monday. OC Oerlikon has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OERLF. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 12.20 to CHF 11.90 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of OC Oerlikon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

About OC Oerlikon

OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.

Further Reading

