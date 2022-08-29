Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY) Short Interest Update

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the July 31st total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:OCDDY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 53,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,534. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.04. Ocado Group has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $59.50.
