Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Hits New 52-Week High at $77.10

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $77.10 and last traded at $76.39, with a volume of 428030 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.53.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 60.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.13%.

Insider Activity

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,673,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.27 per share, for a total transaction of $313,557,542.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 148,835,588 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,142,948.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $7,860,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock worth $1,883,198,604 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 152.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 5,080,754 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,233 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Articles

