Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.03. 473,578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,305,316. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $76.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.14. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher O. Champion sold 111,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $7,860,681.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,063.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,878,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $55.49 per share, for a total transaction of $215,204,536.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,713,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,474,091,314.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 32,717,757 shares of company stock valued at $1,883,198,604 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 53,567 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 56,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 171.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 25,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 15,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 122,134 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.