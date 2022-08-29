OctoFi 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $21,623.00 (OCTO)

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. OctoFi has a market cap of $1.33 million and $21,623.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OctoFi has traded 5% lower against the dollar. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.66 or 0.00008198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004927 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004028 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002520 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00134727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00033028 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00084624 BTC.

OctoFi Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

