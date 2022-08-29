OctoFi (OCTO) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OctoFi (OCTO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last week, OctoFi has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $22,451.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OctoFi coin can now be purchased for about $1.68 or 0.00008453 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005045 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005095 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003950 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00129929 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00032027 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00086841 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OctoFi is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi. OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OctoFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

