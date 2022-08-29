Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Odyssey Group International Stock Performance
ODYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 232,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Odyssey Group International has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.64.
About Odyssey Group International
