Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Short Interest Update

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the July 31st total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Odyssey Group International Stock Performance

ODYY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.18. The company had a trading volume of 232,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,430. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.34. Odyssey Group International has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.64.

About Odyssey Group International

Odyssey Health, Inc, a medical company, focuses on developing medical products. It develops CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue devices; and PRV-001 and PRV-002 neurosteroid drug compounds to treat concussions and rare brain disorders. The company was formerly known as Odyssey Group International, Inc Odyssey Health, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

