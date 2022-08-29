Odyssey Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (OCN) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 29th. Odyssey has a market cap of $779,326.40 and approximately $271,375.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Odyssey coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Odyssey has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Odyssey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004955 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,194.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004007 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00132300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00032500 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00085310 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey (CRYPTO:OCN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Odyssey Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Odyssey is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Odyssey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Odyssey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Odyssey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Odyssey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Odyssey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.