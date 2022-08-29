Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Stake Lessened by Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.

Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OHI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.73. 8,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,598,262. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.40. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $207.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on OHI shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.