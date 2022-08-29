Omni Event Management Ltd Acquires 11,238 Shares of Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

Omni Event Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,238 shares during the period. Intersect ENT makes up approximately 0.7% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Intersect ENT were worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versor Investments LP increased its position in Intersect ENT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,323,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,091,000 after buying an additional 148,385 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 518,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,165,000 after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 515,880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,089,000 after buying an additional 251,593 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 366,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,017,000 after buying an additional 102,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 1.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Intersect ENT stock remained flat at $28.24 during trading on Monday. 4,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,526. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $954.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.45. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $28.25.

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL, a steroid releasing implant to open the surgically enlarged sinus; PROPEL Mini, a releasing implant to treat patients undergoing frontal sinus surgery; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant for the treatment of frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

