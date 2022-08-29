Omni Event Management Ltd Has $9.38 Million Position in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS)

Omni Event Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 935,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,188 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUDS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,150,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after acquiring an additional 147,391 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,115,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,015 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,773,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 349,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II by 13.0% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 272,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 31,350 shares in the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II alerts:

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Price Performance

NASDAQ:MUDS remained flat at $10.15 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,979. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.06. Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $10.16.

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.