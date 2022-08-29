Omni Event Management Ltd Invests $11.36 Million in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 288,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,000. Plantronics comprises approximately 0.6% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 0.67% of Plantronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POLY. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Plantronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Plantronics news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Stock Performance

Shares of POLY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,978. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.69 and a 1-year high of $40.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.92.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.30). Plantronics had a return on equity of 684.84% and a net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $415.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

