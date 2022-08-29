Omni Event Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 672,784 Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC)

Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Riverview Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RVAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 672,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,580,000. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 2.09% of Riverview Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Riverview Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,916,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $5,276,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Riverview Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $11,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Riverview Acquisition alerts:

Riverview Acquisition Stock Performance

Riverview Acquisition stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.15. 5,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,790. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Riverview Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $14.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Riverview Acquisition Company Profile

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVAC shares. Benchmark started coverage on Riverview Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Riverview Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Riverview Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on consumer-focused enterprises comprising e-commerce, energy services and renewables, and insurance and financial services sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.