Omni Event Management Ltd Raises Stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 532,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,557 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 1.54% of Adit EdTech Acquisition worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADEX. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $4,950,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $3,960,000. Berry Street Capital Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $336,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. 71.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADEX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.86. The company had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,448. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

