Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 20,759 Shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Omni Event Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,759 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned approximately 1.82% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $7,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 52,595 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,320,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Pathfinder Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,730,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Pathfinder Acquisition by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 1,197,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance

PFDR stock remained flat at $9.86 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,695. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

