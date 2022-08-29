Omni Event Management Ltd Sells 6,365 Shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Omni Event Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,365 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 3.12% of Dune Acquisition worth $5,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUNE. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Dune Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dune Acquisition by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 292,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 208,735 shares in the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. increased its holdings in Dune Acquisition by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 386,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 53,278 shares during the last quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Dune Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dune Acquisition by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 853,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after acquiring an additional 397,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Dune Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DUNE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91. Dune Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $12.16.

Insider Activity at Dune Acquisition

About Dune Acquisition

In other Dune Acquisition news, major shareholder Paribas Arbitrage Sa Bnp sold 324,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $3,183,280.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $883,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in the technology sector, primarily companies pursuing a Software as a Service.

