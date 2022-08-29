Omni Event Management Ltd Takes $31 Million Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 167,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,002,000. CMC Materials comprises about 1.8% of Omni Event Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CMC Materials by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 502,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,327,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in CMC Materials by 16.0% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 392,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,736,000 after buying an additional 54,029 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 24.0% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 383,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,157,000 after buying an additional 74,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,079,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,849,000 after buying an additional 135,903 shares during the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.
CMC Materials Price Performance
CMC Materials Profile
CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CMC Materials (CCMP)
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.