Omni Event Management Ltd Takes $4.80 Million Position in Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM)

Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 477,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,805,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,416,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,987,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consilium Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

Get Consilium Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Consilium Acquisition Corp I Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CSLM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.89. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,531. Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.69 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.82.

About Consilium Acquisition Corp I

Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on companies operating in technology, financial services, or media sectors that are located in Frontier Growth Markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consilium Acquisition Corp I, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consilium Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.