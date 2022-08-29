Omni Event Management Ltd Trims Position in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC)

Omni Event Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 784,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,731 shares during the quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd owned 1.52% of M3-Brigade Acquisition II worth $7,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MBAC. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II during the first quarter worth about $42,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $550,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the first quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 35.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 184,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Stock Down 0.1 %

MBAC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,043. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.27 and a 1 year high of $10.39.

About M3-Brigade Acquisition II

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

