Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $1.82 on Exchanges

Omni (OMNI) traded down 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 29th. One Omni coin can now be bought for about $1.82 or 0.00009016 BTC on popular exchanges. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Omni has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00026190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00272702 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001068 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000949 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,368 coins and its circulating supply is 563,052 coins. Omni’s official website is www.omnilayer.org. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

