OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $398,000 Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,236 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWEN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Clearway Energy by 67.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Clearway Energy by 333.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Clearway Energy by 47.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Clearway Energy stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 679,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is currently 29.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CIBC began coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clearway Energy in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. It has approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities. The company was formerly known as NRG Yield, Inc and changed its name to Clearway Energy, Inc in August 2018.

