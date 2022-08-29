OneAscent Financial Services LLC Has $441,000 Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 15,379 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 477,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,338 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on D.R. Horton to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Shares of DHI traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.74. The stock had a trading volume of 27,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699,987. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67. The company has a market cap of $25.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.60.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total transaction of $308,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

