OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $589,000 in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lpwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after buying an additional 165,882 shares in the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,667,166. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.38.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

