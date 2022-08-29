OneAscent Financial Services LLC Invests $821,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,610 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 0.6% of OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after purchasing an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after buying an additional 790,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,015,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,531,154,000 after buying an additional 257,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,478,185,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH traded down $0.57 on Monday, reaching $528.68. 16,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,375. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $523.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.89. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $383.12 and a 12 month high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $494.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,859 shares of company stock worth $74,833,983 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

