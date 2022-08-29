OneAscent Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Southern Copper during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. 6.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern Copper from $66.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Southern Copper stock traded down $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $49.49. 18,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,321,030. The firm has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $79.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

