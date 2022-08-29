OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases 438 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Unilever by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 49,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $33,484,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 26,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 13,115 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Unilever by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE UL traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,992. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.54 and a 12 month high of $56.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a $0.4555 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

