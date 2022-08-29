OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.
AMC Networks Stock Up 0.5 %
Shares of AMCX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $51.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. Cowen lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.
AMC Networks Profile
AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.
