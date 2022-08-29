OneAscent Financial Services LLC Purchases New Shares in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AMC Networks by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMCX traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.75. The company had a trading volume of 4,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.08. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 36.11% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMCX. Cowen lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “market underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on AMC Networks from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on AMC Networks to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

