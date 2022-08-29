OneAscent Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,734,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,663,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,032,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,462 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Entegris by 25,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 813,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,707,000 after acquiring an additional 810,146 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entegris by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,947,000 after acquiring an additional 758,545 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entegris by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,022,000 after acquiring an additional 672,009 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. StockNews.com cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Entegris from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Entegris from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.36. 20,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,944. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a current ratio of 9.86. The company has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.28. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.92 and a twelve month high of $158.00.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.05). Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $692.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

