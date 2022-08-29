OneAscent Financial Services LLC Sells 4,227 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC cut its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter valued at $970,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Sony Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 15.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sony Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,971,000 after buying an additional 29,692 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sony Group alerts:

Sony Group Price Performance

Shares of SONY traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,734. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $79.05 and a 12-month high of $133.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $100.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie upgraded Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.