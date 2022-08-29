OneAscent Financial Services LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AutoZone in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total value of $6,526,324.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,157,868.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,935 shares in the company, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AutoZone Stock Performance

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1,969.00 to $2,296.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,210.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,195.00 to $2,285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,125.00 to $2,420.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,169.41.

Shares of AutoZone stock traded down $4.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2,158.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,588. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,182.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,063.90. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $1,503.30 and a one year high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.