OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,606 The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 98,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,001,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,868,000 after acquiring an additional 298,147 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,878.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares in the company, valued at $59,944,677.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,630,787 shares of company stock worth $106,651,622 over the last quarter. 29.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Carlyle Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CG shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on The Carlyle Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered The Carlyle Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

CG stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,785. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.01 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.63.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.