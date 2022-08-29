OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TSM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.14.

NYSE TSM traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.04. 185,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,281,801. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.70. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $73.74 and a one year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $430.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.98.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.68 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.56% and a net margin of 40.53%. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.458 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.19%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

