OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Has $504,000 Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of A. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 133.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.75. The stock had a trading volume of 10,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.94. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on A. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

