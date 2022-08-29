OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.03 Million in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF accounts for 1.0% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 705 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,684. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.21. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.19 and a fifty-two week high of $95.90.

