OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $476,000 in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,173 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,833,521. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

