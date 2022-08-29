OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Invests $571,000 in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in STERIS by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,213 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in STERIS by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in STERIS by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,411 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in STERIS by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,285. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $192.40 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

