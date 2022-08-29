OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New $27.33 Million Investment in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:OALC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,192,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,334,000. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 13.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned about 46.75% of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OALC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,667,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,442,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,006,000 after buying an additional 68,715 shares during the last quarter.

Get OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF alerts:

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Stock Down 3.1 %

OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.81. 7,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,572. OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.41.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneAscent Large Cap Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.