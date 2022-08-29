OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,921 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,246 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,921 shares during the quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $702,569,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,017,310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652,817 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $768,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,581 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 137.5% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,746,014 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,933,481 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $210,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 1.7 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.26.

COP traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $114.03. 160,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,222,473. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.89. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $54.42 and a 1-year high of $124.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

