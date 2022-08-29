OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $685,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 1,625.0% in the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROP shares. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Roper Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.90.

NYSE ROP traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $409.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,359. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $412.49 and its 200-day moving average is $433.65. The stock has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $369.51 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

