OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $853,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Prairiewood Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 309,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 75,159 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDA stock traded down $0.40 on Monday, reaching $49.03. 462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,549. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.99 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.97.

