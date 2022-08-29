OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,275,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,152 shares during the quarter. OneSpaWorld comprises 1.3% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.56% of OneSpaWorld worth $33,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld by 41.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 74,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 21,874 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the first quarter valued at $401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,161,167 shares in the company, valued at $10,903,358.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 21,059 shares of company stock worth $196,556 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW remained flat at $8.99 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $12.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.13. The company has a market cap of $828.26 million, a P/E ratio of 69.15 and a beta of 2.12.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $127.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.57 million.

OneSpaWorld Profile

(Get Rating)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

