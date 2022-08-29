Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Receives $105.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Onex Co. (OTCMKTS:ONEXF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.20.

ONEXF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Onex from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Onex from C$118.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$98.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$104.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Onex Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ONEXF opened at $51.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. Onex has a 52 week low of $44.36 and a 52 week high of $79.83.

Onex Cuts Dividend

Onex ( OTCMKTS:ONEXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($2.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onex had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 70.24%. The business had revenue of ($207.00) million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.0768 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Onex’s payout ratio is presently 3.46%.

Onex Company Profile

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

