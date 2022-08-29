Ontology Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $24.69 Million (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Ontology has a market cap of $212.23 million and approximately $24.69 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ontology

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology is ont.io.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

