Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) PT Lowered to $53.00 at Raymond James

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. National Bankshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Open Text from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.67.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 14.4 %

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $31.89 on Friday. Open Text has a 52 week low of $31.82 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Text

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.243 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Open Text by 21.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,195,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,131,000 after acquiring an additional 213,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,934,000 after buying an additional 39,602 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 21.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,556 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 10.0% in the second quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 140,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,304,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 192.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 82,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 54,257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

About Open Text

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.