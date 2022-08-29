Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA) Short Interest Down 29.8% in August

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 361,000 shares, a drop of 29.8% from the July 31st total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Opera

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Opera by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Opera by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Opera by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Opera Stock Up 0.2 %

Opera stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.90. 110,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,668. The firm has a market cap of $564.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.31. Opera has a 1-year low of $4.05 and a 1-year high of $10.48.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

