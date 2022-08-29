Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Optimi Health Stock Performance
Optimi Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,098. Optimi Health has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.
About Optimi Health
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Optimi Health (OPTHF)
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
- The Institutions Choose Dollar General For The 2nd Half
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Optimi Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optimi Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.