Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Optimi Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:OPTHF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the July 31st total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Optimi Health Stock Performance

Optimi Health stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 5,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,098. Optimi Health has a 12 month low of $0.13 and a 12 month high of $0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

About Optimi Health

Optimi Health Corp. develops an integrated functional mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness food markets in Canada. The company also focuses on the cultivation, extraction, processing, and distribution of strains of functional mushroom. It offers a range of fungi varieties, which include Lions Mane, Reishi, Turkey Tail, Chaga, and Cordyceps.

