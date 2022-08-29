Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 67.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 468.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.52 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 369.2%.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 80.3 %

ORC stock opened at $2.85 on Monday. Orchid Island Capital has a twelve month low of $2.87 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.00 and its 200-day moving average is $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orchid Island Capital shares are going to reverse split on Wednesday, August 31st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 31st.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 178.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 46,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 29.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. 21.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

