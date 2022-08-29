Orchid Island Capital Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, August 31st (NYSE:ORC)

Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) are going to reverse split on Wednesday, August 31st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, August 31st.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORC opened at $2.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $509.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 1-year low of $2.44 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.11.

Orchid Island Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 66.44%. This is a boost from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -43.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Orchid Island Capital

A number of analysts have weighed in on ORC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 12.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,862,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,283,000 after buying an additional 320,297 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 25.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,568,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after buying an additional 319,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 80,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

