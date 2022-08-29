OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Insider Sells $143,042.49 in Stock

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) insider Malcolm Peter Maginnis sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.81, for a total value of $143,042.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,864.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
OSI Systems Trading Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ OSIS traded down $1.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $85.06. The company had a trading volume of 97,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,921. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.17. OSI Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.09 and a 12 month high of $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on OSIS. StockNews.com cut OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on OSI Systems to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd.
OSI Systems Company Profile
OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, radiation detection, hold baggage and people screening, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.
