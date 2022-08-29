Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Short Interest Down 32.6% in August

Otsuka Co. (OTCMKTS:OSUKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,100 shares, a drop of 32.6% from the July 31st total of 224,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,511.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Otsuka from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Otsuka alerts:

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OSUKF remained flat at $36.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average of $34.55. Otsuka has a one year low of $28.03 and a one year high of $48.85.

About Otsuka

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The System Integration Business segment offers system services, including consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction. It also provides management systems and collaborative software, such as ERP packages and groupware to cover a range of specialized fields, including CAD and web technologies; and software, hardware, intranet, and security products for the construction and expansion of computer networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.